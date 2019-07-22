- As seen above, WWE has released a new "Becky Up" promo with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"When I first started in this business, I knew it was gonna be tough," The Man said. "I just didn't know how tough, and as time went on I realized that life itself can be tough. We all have our troubles, we all have our failures. With the right attitude, we can overcome. So, don't just man up, Becky Up."

- WWE stock was down 0.87% today, closing at $69.62 per share. Today's high was $70.62 and the low was $69.42.

- Today marks 12 years since Randy Orton defeated WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes in a Texas Bull Rope match at the 2007 WWE Great American Bash pay-per-view in San Jose, CA. Orton took to Twitter and praised The Dream when responding to a fan tweet.

Orton wrote, "What an honor. And it was his last match. I'll never forget how easy it was to tell a story with him. What a teacher. #artinmotion"

You can see the full tweet below: