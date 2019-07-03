It was recently reported that BOOM! Studios was ending their WWE comic book series that began in 2017, after a run of 25 issues. BOOM! has now announced WWE SmackDown Live #1, a new comic that is designed to push the Friday night premiere of WWE's blue brand on Fox in October.

The new special issue will feature RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as she gets ready for the Friday night premiere. The Undertaker, Kane, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns and others will also be featured.

Print copies of the issue will be available on Wednesday, October 2 at local comic book shops and at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies will also be available.

Below is the full announcement with artwork from BOOM! Studios: