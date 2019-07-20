On SirusXM's Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave his thoughts about WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch change in demeanor over the last few months since becoming champion at WrestleMania in April. Henry noted that her underdog persona has now given way towards a more "arrogant" vibe that he feels doesn't fit Lynch, like it would a Baron Corbin or Sami Zayn.

"Let's go back to the Becky that was the underdog, that didn't get an opportunity, that work her whole life, and then somewhere along the lines they go to where The Rock used to talk about himself in the third person," Henry said. "Don't do that. That arrogance thing is not for her, that's for Baron Corbin, that's for Sami Zayn. If you want to be over, don't be an assh---. Be the person that's like, 'Look, I'm fighting for the fans. I never had anybody stand up for me.' That's what I want her to be, 'Nobody ever stood up for me. I had to do it myself.' That's what I want out of Becky. That's the way it was."

Word of Henry's comments made their way to the champion, who felt like doing what she set out to do successfully shouldn't be viewed as arrogant.

"A woman who told the world she was coming after the posters, the titles, the billboards and the headlines, and then DOES IT is 'arrogant' now?" Lynch wrote on Twitter. "I said it, I did it, and I backed it all up. Live with it."

Henry would later comment again, standing by his original statement.

"I said my truth as a fan and analyst!" Henry replied on Twitter. "I like to feel for my good guys and women! When they say what the bad guys and girls say it comes across as over confidence. Which in the real world makes you heel! I never said she was not over, period. I said the opposite, Jim Cornette, Danny Davis, Rip Rodgers, Tom Pritchard, Arn Anderson, Pat Patterson and many other Master psychologists have taught me to put the heel over and over come their dominance by surviving and out wrestle them. Continuing thusly winning the crowd getting respect for persevering an doing it fair. That makes you the good guy or woman. I'll take my lessons to the grave and will NEVER take advice from social media trolls. I am correct puppets. LOSE!"

