RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with talkSPORT and said she was apprehensive at first when WWE creative pitched the idea of working with boyfriend Seth Rollins on TV. The Man said working with a top talent like Rollins won her over.

Lynch was also a bit critical of how WWE booked the storyline with Rollins.

"Honestly, I was very apprehensive," Lynch revealed. "What I didn't want was everybody talking about the relationship. What I wanted was two bad asses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side. Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch's boyfriend or that's Seth Rollins' girlfriend. Which, of course, they didn't do. They were the masters of subtlety…

"So, for that reason, I was apprehensive. But when I thought about it, I was like OK. One, we're going to make this a badass fight, it's going to be a great fight. No matter what, you know when you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you're going to get pure passion and we're going to pull out all the stops. But in terms of having my relationship be the freaking be the front and center, that's not what I'm about. That's not what I've worked towards. That's not what I wanted."

She continued, "I wanted to work with Seth because he's the best in the business – you know, besides me – but working with him was awesome. He really is the absolute best."