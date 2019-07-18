- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at how WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics surprised a fan by wearing their custom gear on this week's SmackDown for the title defense against Asuka and Kairi Sane. The fan, @CassHummel on Twitter, revealed that she edited a photo of the gear with an app, and then Peyton Royce and Billie Kay had the gear made. Peyton responded to her tweet and thanked her for the idea. Billie said she hopes the fan liked it.

- Below is video of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch backstage at the San Diego Comic Con earlier today. Becky was surprised by a special "Becky 2 Belts" action figure coming soon from Mattel, which commemorates her big win in the main event of WrestleMania 35 earlier this year.

"Moral of the story - complaining gets you everywhere," Becky said to wrap the video.

- WWE has had several stars make tweets today to promote their returns on Monday's RAW Reunion show. Below are a few of the tweets, from Melina, Lilian Garcia, Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and new SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff.

"Throughout the years, I've had an interesting relationship with #RAW, but thrilled to take part in #RAWReunion, even as a member of #TeamBlue. Can't tell you how excited to take part and be back with the [email protected]," Bischoff wrote.

Christian wrote, "The biggest moment of my @WWE career was in Tampa when I won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time.. looking forward to stepping back into the arena where it all happened for another moment this Monday at #RAWReunion"

The Nature Boy also chimed in, "Whether Standing As The Man Or Standing Next To My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE, I've Had So Many Wonderful Moments On #Raw (Except For My 70th Birthday @DaveBautista

!) This #RawReunion Is Going To Be A Party And You CANNOT Have A Party Without The NATURE BOY! WOOOOO!"

Melina wrote, "Oh Yes, You saw correctly. I've been gone for 8 years & this reunion is the perfect time to come back home. #Family #WWEreunion #RawReunion"

