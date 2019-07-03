There had been some speculation on Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis being done with WWE 205 Live following this week's RAW angle and match with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but they were back on last night's show from San Antonio. They are also still featured on the 205 Live roster as of this writing.

This week's 205 Live episode featured a backstage interview with Mike earlier in the night. He talked about being on an emotional roller coaster after the incident with his wife on RAW, but he was ordered to be on 205 Live by General Manager Drake Maverick. Mike also said Maria would not be at ringside for the six-man main event because they are not currently talking. Mike said she ruined what should have been the greatest moment of his life, by calling him a disappointment in front of everyone. Mike went on with his storyline against Drake and said Drake is keeping him from the WWE Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Drew Gulak. Mike went on to say that Drake will pay for what he did to the Kanellis family.

Mike also promised to prove to Maria that he is man enough by winning the main event, but he ended up taking the pinfall for his team. That match saw Tony Nese, Jack Gallagher and Oney Lorcan defeat Mike, Gulak and Ariya Daivari. Nese pinned Kanellis to get the win. Maria was not at ringside for the match, but she was shown backstage watching the match a few times.

On a related note, Maria confirmed their second pregnancy and posted the pregnancy test seen below to Instagram. She wrote, "Tough as a Mother."

Lynch responded to WWE's announcement on the pregnancy and wrote, "You're welcome."

Mike also responded to WWE's article and wrote, "Thanks guys. The announcement Monday wasn't good enough?"

You can see WWE's announcement and the related social media posts below:

