- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this new video of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch revealing the brand new UUDD Studios, which is being built inside WWE's new studios in Stamford, CT. Lynch picks the UUDD Title belt and wants to become Becky 2 Belts once again, issuing a challenge to current UUDD Champion Jey Uso.

- WWE stock was up 1.61% today, closing at $74.62 per share. Today's high was $75.04 and the low was $73.31.

- WWE posted this clip of Aleister Black mastering the new Bottle Cap Challenge, using a Black Mass kick. The new viral social media challenge started this past weekend with UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway and designer Errolson Hugh challenging singer John Mayer. Jason Statham, Conor McGregor and many others have also participated in the challenge.