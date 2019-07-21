WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was at the San Deigo Comic Con over the weekend and stopped in at the Marvel Live stream to talk about always trying to better herself after being asked what it feels like to be the face of WWE at the moment.

"I'm constantly striving for perfection," Lynch said. "I can always do better, my match can be better, my gear can be better. Just all of the little details. How can I perfect this, and hoping somewhere along the line I hit excellence. I think people often say, 'What is next?' And that's it, How do we perfect this? How do we reach perfection? It's impossible, but we'll try and figure out a way."

After defeating Naomi, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss in an Elimination Fatal 4-Way Match on this past Monday's RAW, Natalya will now take on Lynch at SummerSlam, which takes place in Toronto on August 11.

"I'm going to be facing Natalya in her home country," Lynch began. "Now, the first time I met Natalya—we're talking 14 years ago—in her home country of Canada. It's full circle now and I'm gonna beat the bejesus out of Canada's girl in Canada. How do you feel about that, Canada? You good with that? I hope so because that's what I'm gonna do."

