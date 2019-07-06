WWE shared a video from tonight's live show in Washington, D.C. where RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins gave a preview of what they want to happen to Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules.

In the video below, Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin were ganging up on Seth Rollins until Becky Lynch came in with a chair. Lynch hit Evans with the chair and they both threw Corbin in a table and then Seth Rollins hit the curb stomp.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be in a Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules on July 14 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.