- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in this new video.

- Ricochet was scheduled to appear at the Walmart in Audubon, NJ on Saturday but Alexa Bliss replaced him at the last minute. Fans were told that Ricochet had flight troubles and couldn't make the appearance. Our correspondent noted that some fans weren't happy about the replacement, because they originally paid to see Ricochet, but most people seemed happy to be there. It was estimated that around 300-400 fans attended the signing in the first few hours after they started lining up at 10 am.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch suffered a nasty bump on her head in last night's Winners Take All Extreme Rules main event, apparently from a chair shot by Lacey Evans. You can see a closer look at the bump below: