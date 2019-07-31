WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took some time to speak with Vicente Beltrán from ViBe & Wrestling about the achievements she's made so far, as well as what the future holds for "The Man".

Lynch wants to continue the impressive tear she's been on this year, which includes being one of the only two women ever to win the Royal Rumble, being one of the first women to main event WrestleMania, and being the only woman to ever defeat Ronda Rousey in WWE. Nevertheless, Beltrán brought up one more "first" that Lynch hopes to accomplish when a big reveal happens next week.

"[Being on the cover of WWE 2K20] would be the next step, wouldn't it? Yeah it's always about the next step and it's always about being the first," Lynch said. "'The Man' is synonymous with the first: the first main event of WrestleMania, the first main event of SmackDown, in the first women's ladder match, in the first Royal Rumble, first SmackDown Live Women's Champion. It's all about being the first, so being the first woman on the cover of 2K20 would be awesome."

The most recent editions of WWE 2K had AJ Styles on the cover in 2018, Seth Rollins on the cover in 2017, and Brock Lesnar on the cover in 2016. Although women like Chyna, Trish Stratus, and Torrie Wilson were featured on WWE video game covers in the late 90's and early 2000's, there hasn't been a woman on the cover of a WWE video game since SmackDown vs. RAW 2007.

The first details for WWE 2K20 will be released on Monday, August 5th including the release date, game footage and the cover star.

Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Natalya at WWE SummerSlam on August 11, 2019 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

