- The above video is a preview of tonight's WWE Chronicle about Ricochet. It will be airing after EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration on WWE Network.

- WWE posted on their Twitter about The New Day rewatching the 2015 Tag team match against Tyson Kidd and Cesaro. Big E retweeted the post and commented that WWE cut out some stuff and the video they posted was the "white-washed version."

Below is his tweet:

My best bits, including "Nattie got them thangs," were cut from this white-washed version. https://t.co/y6mg7XpdmR — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) July 13, 2019

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch reminded fans on her Twitter that she debuted four years ago today on the main roster. She debuted on RAW on July 13, 2015, along with Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

Below is Becky's tweet: