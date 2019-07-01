Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* A bunch of talent is seen yelling at Kenny Omega about AEW Fyter Fest being a disaster so far (again, this is a parody of the failed Fyre Fest in 2017). Omega tries to calm them down and explain where everything is, locker rooms and catering is on a first-come, first-served basis. A bunch of suitcases are in the ring and Omega says half are here and half are on the way. The group ends up rushing the ring and taking the suitcases.

* Nick and Matt Jackson are in an airport on their way to Fyter Fest. Currently delayed, they are hanging out with Mrs. Matt, Brandon Cutler, and referee Rick Knox (who is already in his ring gear). They ask why since the show is still two days away. Knox said he's been hired to be the referee for The Young Bucks, so he's here "24/7" for them.

* While in the airport, Matt gets some gum, tosses the wrapper at a trash can, misses, and just leaves it on the ground. Knox steps in and says to pick it up, Matt says "No chance, Rick." Knox beings his count and Matt quickly picks it up and throws the wrapper away.

* Matt and Nick hanging out in the water at Daytona Beach, say it's been 10 years since they've been in Daytona. They mention Fyter Fest and hope Omega watched the documentary on what happened at Fyre Fest. Cut to the wrestlers running to the back with suitcases. Knox goes to get in one of the tents on the stage, but The Best Friends are already in there (Chuck is planking for whatever reason). Trent yells at Knox, "Get out of here!"

* Christopher Daniels is in the locker room, still holding his back from Britt Baker setting him up to get flipped by Joey Ryan on the last episode. The rest of SCU shows up, they aren't happy after getting delayed. They all complain about their terrible week. The group does the "worst town" bit.

* Matt is washing his hands in a restroom, Nick asks him if he can do him a favor. Matt turns around and Nick begins to mock Cody's "I need my older brother" line from Double or Nothing complete with blood all over him. Matt stops him and walks away for a moment. Nick then continues and we see Matt with a ton of "blood" on him now. They fake cry and embrace. Brandon Cutler is around the corner and sees them, "I should have went to NXT" and walks away.

* Luchasaurus has Jungle Boy on his shoulders as they look for a locker room. They go into one and SCU says it's an SCU only locker room. "That's where I got my Master's Degree" Luchasaurus responds. SCU boots them out anyways. They go to another one and Private Party is trying to horde paper towels. The two side start fighting.

* Omega and The Young Bucks are checking out their entrance theme for Fyter Fest. Matt talks to the camera and says nothing went right, Omega's gear didn't show up, video wall was wrong, music didn't play right, so Omega is talking to a producer about the changes.

* Matt offers Private Party a full-time contract with AEW, "every two weeks you get a paycheck." They shake hands with Nick and Matt. Frankie Kazarian says "Thank you, Amazing Red," who was Private Party's trainer.

* Brandi Rhodes is watching Leva Bates vs. Allie, she'll be taking on Allie at Fight for the Fallen. Cutler walks in and says she's watching the TV wrong. He shifts her to the side and she watches it like WWE Superstars do. Brandi says she can see it better now!

* Peter Avalon helps Leva Bates to the back, she's not happy and asks him what was up with that. Avalon mistakenly threw a book to Allie who then tossed it to Bates, superkicked her, and got the win. Bates tries to complain and he shushes her, she gets angry and storms off. He still seems to like Bates.

* MJF bumps into who he thought was referee Bryce Remsburg, tries to bribe him with money before his match, and walks off. It wasn't the right guy though as the actual Bryce Remburg walks up to the other guy and says, "He's the worst..."

* Cody's Fyter Fest entrance is shown.

* Different angle is shown of Kenny Omega attacking Jon Moxley after the main event. As the referees carry Moxley towards the ramp, you can see one of the cameramen back up and fall in the kiddie pool that was near the stage.

* After the show, Matt says "I'm an EVP and I'm counting shirts" as he and other check out the merch stand. It's almost 2 am, Matt and others are still breaking down the merch items and have a flight to catch in a couple hours. He says it's what they do though because they love the pro wrestling business.