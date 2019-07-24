The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum announced that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame this weekend.

The Class of 2019 also includes Bruno Sammartino (Posthumous Inductee), Thunderbolt Patterson (Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award) Sgt. Slaughter (Frank Gotch Award), Brian Shields (Jim Melby Award), and UFC's Daniel Cormier (George Tragos Award).

Phoenix is the first female to be inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame. She received the Frank Gotch Award in 2015.

The ceremony will be at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo, Iowa on Saturday, July 27.

