WWE has just announced a Cross Brand All-Star Battle Royal for tonight's post-Extreme Rules edition of RAW from Long Island, NY. The winner will go on to WWE SummerSlam to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The Battle Royal will feature Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and new SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E.

WWE has also announced a women's Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Carmella. The winner will challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature an appearance by Lesnar, and more fallout from Extreme Rules. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.