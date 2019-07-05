WWE and Sports Illustrated have announced a big double main event for Monday's WWE RAW from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

It will be RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Andrade and Zelina Vega in the main event.

There will be another tag team match with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner that Shane chooses. If The Undertaker interferes in the match on RAW, he will be removed from the tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Monday's RAW will be the final red brand show before Extreme Rules, which will feature Rollins and Lynch vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match, plus Taker and Reigns vs. McIntyre and McMahon.