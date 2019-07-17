Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole in a 2 of 3 Falls Rubber Match has been announced as the main event of the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event.

Gargano and Cole will soon announce their stipulations for the first two falls. A stipulation for the third fall will be chosen by NXT General Manager William Regal. Those three stipulations will be announced soon.

NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" takes place on Saturday, August 10 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during WWE SummerSlam weekend.