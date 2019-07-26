As noted, the WWE Network will premiere a "Rebuilding Big Show" documentary on Saturday night at 10pm ET after the WWE Smackville live event special goes off the air. Above is a new clip from the one-hour special.

WWE noted on Reddit that the documentary will cover Show's full hip replacement surgery and the "subsequent difficult" rehab process that he went through. It will also include reflections on the 25-year career of the WWE veteran.

In the clip above, Show talks about how he hid behind his size for most of his career.

"You know, people ask me what started my physical transformation, what made me want to make the change to be more conscience about my diet and physical exercise. For a long time in my career I hid behind my size. I knew that at 500 pounds I wasn't going to be asked to do a lot of things, so I didn't have to do a lot of things, and that limits you. As a performer and a talent, that limits you," Show said.

He continued and revealed how John Cena played a pivotal role in his decision to lose weight. Show said he wanted to live longer than WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, and talked about how people like WWE referee Tim White and Vince McMahon urged him to get into shape as they did with Andre.

Show continued, "And the older you get you realize that kind of way is not healthy for you. I wanted to live longer than Andre. The time I was making this change in my life, I was what - 45 or 44, Andre passed away at 46, I believe. I heard the stories from Timmy White about Andre passing away alone in a hotel, and how it upset Timmy that Andre didn't take care of himself, how it upset Vince that Andre didn't take care of himself. Hulk Hogan will cry talking about Andre and how he wanted Andre to maybe not drink so much, maybe take care of himself a little bit better, but he was the boss, he was The Giant, he did what he wanted to do. He lived his own life. And the same people pressing me how important it was to take care of myself.

"The guy that really kicked it off and kind of got me motivated was John Cena. John and I were joking back and forth, and we were talking about something, training or bodybuilding or something, and I was making a joke about, 'Oh yeah, I'm going to go out and get me some abs, and be a bodybuilder.' I said, 'Who would want to see a giant with abs?' John just looked at me deadpan and goes, 'Yeah. A giant with abs - who would want to see that?' And he walked off. And the way he did it, considering this is coming from a guy who I have the utmost respect for, for his work ethic, his commitment to our industry, his commitment to setting the bar, as far as he's on time, everything's 100%, the way he works his body, the way he takes care of himself, the way he lives by example and the way he gives back. So, this is someone that I respect, and the way John hit me with that comment, for once in 40-something years, lit a fire under my big fat ass, a huge fire, and I went and found Dodd Romero."

Show said that's when he started working with celebrity trainer Dodd Romero, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez and others. Show added that the whole "Giant with Abs" thing is credited to Cena, who he is good friends with.

Show, who is still listed on WWE's active SmackDown roster, has done some acting while away from the ring. He was rarely being used in the storylines or at live events long before the recent hiatus. Show has been out of action with a hamstring injury since November 2018 when he was working an alliance with The Bar.