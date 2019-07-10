Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today and issued a challenge to Bray Wyatt.

Lashley was responding to a fan who said he "couldn't be more of a lame heavyweight.... no personality." The fan then tagged Wyatt and commented on his upcoming return.

"If he wants it, he knows where to find me. Whenever you're done playing with your puppets @WWEBrayWyatt come on down to the ring," Lashley wrote in response to a fan.

Wyatt responded with a cryptic message. "Thank you," he wrote. He continued the tweet, "01001001 11100010 10000000 10011001 01101101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 01110010 00100000 01101000 01101111 01101101 01100101 00100000 01000010 01101111 01100010 01100010 01111001"

Lashley responded to that tweet with a GIF from Pulp Fiction, suggesting that he's waiting.

UPDATE: Wyatt's Binary text converts to, "I am in your home Bobby."

Lashley is currently feuding with Braun Strowman and will face him in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday. Wyatt is expected to make his return to WWE action any time now after recently returning to TV with the Firefly Funhouse segments.

You can see the related tweets below:

