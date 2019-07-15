Bobby Lashley has talked about wanting a match with new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for a few months now, and Lashley fueled the talk on that match after Lesnar's big win over Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules last night.

As seen below, Lashley re-tweeted a photo of Lesnar with the title and attached two "thinking face" emoji as the caption.

Lashley apparently finished his feud with Braun Strowman at last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Strowman won their Last Man Standing match after a big spot that saw them both take a fall from several feet up. Below is a fan video that shows an alternate up-close angle of the bump.

Also below is Lashley's post-show GIF reaction to the loss and tweet on Lesnar: