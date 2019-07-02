As seen below, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter as WWE SmackDown hit the air tonight and issued a message to Braun Strowman following the stage explosion angle on Monday's RAW. The message was also aired on SmackDown, along with more coverage for the big RAW angle. Tom Phillips and the other blue brand announcers continued to play up the seriousness of the situation.

The latest storyline medical update on Strowman is that in addition to a potential ruptured spleen, The Monster Among Men was also admitted to a local hospital with a possible separated pelvis and other minor injuries.

Lashley promised to send Strowman to the morgue the next time he sees him.

"You know, as far as I'm concerned Braun got exactly what he deserved. What he did last night wasn't wrestling. Braun drove me off the stage into a very unsafe area. I could've gotten electrocuted or maybe even something worse. He knew exactly what he was doing and he didn't care. You know, I'm all beat up right now, bruised up and everything else, but Braun got the worst of it, as he should've. And I can tell you this - next time I see that son of a b---h, I'm not gonna send him to the hospital, I'm gonna send him to the morgue," Lashley said.