- Above is episode 45 of DaMandyz Donutz from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. This episode features a visit to N&J Donuts in Worcester, MA, the host city for this week's WWE SmackDown.
- WWE RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley turns 33 years old today while former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Daffney turns 44 and former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Lacey Von Erich turns 33.
- Bobby Lashley still wants a match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Lashley took to Twitter last night and thanked everyone for birthday wishes, then sent a message to Paul Heyman - he will be waiting for The Beast when he's done with Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam.
Lashley wrote, "Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes. Next step: Get @HeymanHustle to inform the "champ" when he's done with Seth, I'm waiting. #BobbyVsBrock #Raw"
