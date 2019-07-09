WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast this week to address the report that recently emerged claiming that he withdrew from upcoming appearances at Starrcast III and AEW All Out.

As heard in the excerpt above, Booker explained that the details surrounding the autograph signing he originally agreed to never specifically named Starrcast as the event that he was going to attend. He apparently didn't find out until July 2nd, the morning he sent out his tweet to back out of the signing.

"I want to set the record straight right here, especially as far as the Starrcast event," Booker said. "Let's start it in chronological order. You [host Brad Gilmore] and I were at the last Starrcast [in May] event and we had a great time out in Vegas. The fans were really awesome out at the autograph signing as well. It was a great experience for me, but I do remember after Starrcast and you [Brad Gilmore] and I were talking after the event and I said that I wasn't going to do a Starrcast next time just because. I just didn't think it was right for me to be working for WWE and being at Starrcast.

"Conrad [Thompson], he texts me a date that he wants me to do an autograph signing on. That autograph signing was August 31st, that day was in Chicago - he told me all of that," Booker continued. "What he didn't tell me is that it was Starrcast, I didn't know it was Starrcast. I didn't find out it was Starrcast until you, Brad, texted me and said, 'Are you doing Starrcast? And I was like, 'No, I'm not doing Starrcast.' [You replied], 'Well, they're advertising you.'

"I immediately tweet out and say that I wasn't going to be doing Starrcast because I did not know that the Conrad booking was Starrcast, because he did not say that it was Starrcast. He just said [the appearance was] 'an autograph signing.'... But that date, like I said, it was never mentioned one time in text or verbally that it was Starrcast. And if he said, 'Hey Book, would you like to do Starrcast III?' I would have said, 'Hey man, I appreciate it but no.' But it wasn't framed that way, so I just want the people to know that I did not pull out of Starrcast... I was never in Starrcast; I was booked for a date, for an autograph signing, not knowing that it was Starrcast."

Booker mentioned that his decision to withdraw from Starrcast was not influenced whatsoever by WWE. And furthermore, the company has no intentions of finding a replacement for the booking because they never had any part in it.

"WWE had zero to do with me not doing that booking, they did not pull me from it," Booker explained. "As well as, WWE is not scrambling to find somebody else because it was never a WWE booking. I was never supposed to be at Starrcast from the beginning."

Dave Meltzer had reported at F4WOnline.com that Booker T had pulled out of AEW's All Out pay-per-view, which will be taking place the weekend of Starrcast III. According to Meltzer, Booker pulled out of the show because he realized that the WWE vs. AEW war was very real, and did not want to be in the middle of it. Booker noted that while he does not want to be in the middle of the war, he never, at all, was set to work with All Elite Wrestling.

"I said it was a war because it is - it truly is a war," Booker said. "The war is real and I don't want to be caught in the middle of it. Those are my words, and the only person I talked to about this was Conrad Thompson... As far as how Dave Meltzer got my words, that's for you to decide. The backstory as far as me being at all All Out, me pulling out of events, I challenge you guys, the listeners, to get that information from Dave Meltzer. Make him produce that information as far as me being a part of All Out, because all of that is just straight up lies.

"I challenge Dave Meltzer to find that information as far as me signing an AEW contract to appear at All Out because I'm sure those guys work by contract. The only thing that you are going to find is these text messages [with Conrad Thompson] and myself for the world to see. That is the only thing as far as me being apart of an event but it had zero wording as far as Starrcast, All Out, AEW or anything like that. I thought it was just a regular booking, a regular signing and that was it. I was going to go do it and come home and that was it, but it had nothing to do with All Out. For Dave Meltzer to be quoting me it seems like Dave Meltzer would have had to of had a conversation with me. I had zero conversation with Dave Meltzer."

It should be noted that Thompson stated that Meltzer's article was inaccurate. Meltzer then said that he had meant to say Starrcast and not All Out, as seen below:

Obviously this was about Booker's planned and advertised Starrcast appearance that he's no longer doing, and why, and if it's Starrcast and an appearance changed, who would be the first person I'd ask to find out? — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 5, 2019

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.