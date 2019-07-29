After returning to the WWE at Evolution in October of 2018, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Trish Stratus stepped away from professional wrestling. Lita and Stratus took on the tag-team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox. By not much of a surprise, the current-day best friends were victorious in their returns to World Wrestling Entertainment. Since then, it's been about the current generation of female superstars. However, that is about to change.

While Lita remains away from the WWE limelight without a reason to come back, rumors began to swirl about a return for the seven-time women's champion. Stratus is reportedly set to face Charlotte in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, which is in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Former WWE stars are beginning to comment on the possible SummerSlam match. Booker T, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, took to his podcast, the Reality of Wrestling to give his thoughts on a Trish Stratus return to the WWE ring in singles competition.

"Trish Stratus was always one of my favorites of all-time. She had everything," Booker T said. "When I look at someone like Trish Stratus, she's checked off every box, as far as one that has definitely done it her way. Definitely, big ups to that match. I'm really looking forward to it."

Booker T continued, "It could be history in the making, especially if Charlotte can go out there and beat the Queen in Toronto."

At this point, nothing is confirmed for Stratus. On the July 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw, the WWE held their Raw Reunion episode. Females of the WWE's past such as Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly, Torrie Wilson and Jillian Hall appeared on TV. Stratus, who is arguably the most-popular WWE female superstar, did not appear on the program.

Thus far, the SummerSlam card includes Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Bayley, Ember Moon, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. You can check out the confirmed SummerSlam card here.