WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently revealed his top ten African-American wrestlers on Busted Open Radio. The Rock topped Henry's list, followed by Jim Mitchell, Bobo Brazil, Ron Simmons, Sailor Art Thomas, Ernie Ladd, Booker T, Luther Lindsay, Bearcat Wright and Carlos Colon. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T chimed in on his Hall of Fame podcast and took exception to a couple of Henry's selections.

"Mark Henry is like 78 years old," Booker joked. "Mark Henry is like a wrestling historian. Carlos Colon is not even black, he is a man of color, (Puerto Rican), but I don't think he is black. Ernie Ladd, Ron Simmons, Bobo Brazil, JYD (was not on Henry's list), those are made men."

Booker provided his own list, which was quite different from Henry's.

"I feel like I'm on the list," Booker admitted. "I have done a lot, I have been around. For me, number one is Bobo Brazil. He put the African-American wrestler on the map, it was like we had arrived. Bobo Brazill was a made man for many years and paved the way for wrestlers such as myself."

"Number two is Ernie Ladd. Number three would be Ron Simmons. I will go with those three. Following those three, The Rock, me, JYD, Mark Henry is on that list. Mr. Hughes, Bad New Brown, that list could go on. But those top three, Bobo, Ladd, Simmons. You have so many Black, African-American wrestlers that have paved the way."

Henry had Booker ranked number seven on his list, which Booker felt that was a touch low. Booker T said that he felt he should have been in the top 5.

"Nah, I'm top 5 anywhere in the world," Booker said. "As far as the business goes, I try not to toot my own horn, but I was good."

