- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 of the best pop-culture inspired outfits from WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The episode looks at Rollins showing love to Game of Thrones at WrestleMania 33 and 34, his Deadpool gear from SummerSlam 2017, his Thanos gear from SummerSlam 2018, the Avengers gear from WWE Super ShowDown, and his Chicago Bears gear at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

- WWE stock was up 0.80% today, closing at $75.15 per share. Today's high was $75.75 and the low was $73.19.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced earlier this week that he was no longer appearing at the Starrcast III convention next month, after previously being advertised. The convention is being held in conjunction with the AEW All Out pay-per-view. F4Wonline.com then reported that Booker had backed out of appearing at All Out, indicating a likely deal between Booker and AEW. The report noted that when canceling the appearance, Booker reportedly said he had found out how real the WWE vs. AEW war really was, and he didn't want to get in the middle of it.

Booker, who continues to work WWE pay-per-view panels and is likely signed to a Legends deal, took to Twitter today and said he will be addressing the reports this weekend, likely on his ESPN Radio show.

"I will be setting the record straight within the next 24 hours regarding the story going around about me "pulling out" of @StarrcastEvents," Booker wrote.

Stay tuned for an update on his comments. You can see his tweet below: