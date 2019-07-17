Braun Strowman has signed a new four-year deal with WWE.

The Monster Among Men took to his personal Instagram account today and revealed the new contract. There's no word yet on the numbers behind the deal, but WWE has been re-signing talents to lucrative deals as of late.

Strowman wrote, "Well I'm sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here's to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the @wwe #ThenNowAndForever #wwe #resigned #ILikeMillionDollarDealsWheresMyPenBiatchImSigning #FourMoreYearsOfPuttingButtsInSeatsAndSmilesOnFaces #BraunStrowman #BraunZilla #KingOfAllMonsters with my army behind me my #MonsterMilitia #ILoveMyJob #MonsterOnTopTheMountain"

Strowman is currently working the WWE RAW brand and just won the Last Man Standing match over Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules on Sunday. He's rumored for another push under new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, but that has not been confirmed.

You can check out the contract details for other top WWE and AEW stars in our "Wrestler Contracts" section. You can see Strowman's full IG announcement below: