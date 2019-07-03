"The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman took a break from his busy schedule as a WWE superstar to speak with the It's Mike Jones podcast. During the discussion, Strowman revealed which moment of destruction he caused in the past that has been his favorite.

"The coolest one for me was when I superplexed Big Show off the top rope and we imploded the ring," Strowman said. "That was something else! That video has been replayed so many times and everything else; I don't know, it's honestly hard to choose my favorite one. They're all awesome."

Strowman enjoys the challenge of facing opponents similar to him in size, like the Big Show, but he also encourages the challenge of competing against stars with smaller builds. This grants the audience with a variety of pro wrestling styles to entertain them.

"I look forward to working with anyone," Strowman began. "Going out there, it's a challenge to be able to mix it up with guys that are half of my size, guys that are a quarter of my size, guys that are within 50 pounds of me, which there are only a few. But that's the awesome thing about what we do, is being able to go out there and entertain the WWE Universe with anyone."

In the wake of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff being announced as Executive Directors of WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively, Strowman is looking forward to the new creative paths that the industry veterans will be able to provide.

"It's just more creative that's going to help everybody out. These guys have been in the industry for a long, long time and have been very successful at what they've done," Strowman explained. "It's always great to add extra minds into everything because this is such an unbelievable production that goes on to make this show happen week in and week out."