Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today to apologize to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for the attack during Monday's RAW Reunion special.

"Dear @RealMickFoley, I'm sorry. But more importantly...thank you," Wyatt tweeted.

Foley has not posted on social media since before Monday's show, but this isn't the first time Wyatt has referenced Foley when making cryptic comments. Wyatt used Foley's Mandible Claw to put him down on Monday.

As noted, Wyatt will return to the ring as "The Fiend" when he faces Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam on August 10.

Below is Wyatt's tweet along with video of the angle from RAW: