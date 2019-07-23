- Bray Wyatt made a second appearance with his "Fiend" character on last night's WWE RAW Reunion special, taking out WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Wyatt returned last week and attacked Finn Balor, reportedly to set up a singles match at WWE SummerSlam. There was a lot of talk this week about how Wyatt used Foley's own Mandible Claw on him. Above is video from the segment.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Tampa, FL for this week's Main Event episode:

* Naomi vs. Sarah Logan

* Lucha House Party and Titus O'Neil vs. EC3, Eric Young, Cesaro and Robert Roode

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- It's interesting to note that Alicia Fox was included with the Legends and former Superstars on last night's WWE RAW Reunion special. Fox appeared in a few different segments with other Legends, including the show-closing "Toast to RAW" and another segment with WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Kaitlyn, Santino Marella and Drew McIntyre.

We noted before how WWE started advertising Fox as one of the returning stars last week. She is still listed on the active RAW roster as of this writing, but so are The Bella Twins and Rhyno. There's no word yet on if Fox has quietly retired, but she has not wrestled since late April.

Below is video of Fox on last night's RAW: