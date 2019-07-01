- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW opened with the Falls Count Anywhere match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, which ended with the two going through the Titantron for a big explosion angle. WWE posted this "never-before-seen look" at the backstage angle.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Dallas, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Robert Roode vs. Cedric Alexander

* Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

- We've noted how Mercy The Buzzard, Abby The Witch and Ramblin' Rabbit, characters from Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, were spotted in the background of backstage segments during last week's RAW episode.

As seen below, Mercy was once again spotted on this week's RAW, in the background of a backstage segment with The Miz: