- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW in this new video. As noted, tonight's show will feature a double main event - Andrade and Zelina Vega vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, plus Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane's choosing. Shane has banned The Undertaker from the building and he will be removed from Sunday's match if he interferes. WWE has also announced that Rey Mysterio will return on tonight's show.

- WWE issued an e-mail to former WWE Network subscribers today to offer them the next three months of the service for just 99 cents, according to PWInsider. They are touting how fans will get Extreme Rules, WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto II", SummerSlam and Clash of Champions if they sign up for the promotion now. They had a similar offer in June before Stomping Grounds that expired on June 24th.

This promotion would potentially boost the subscriber count into October, through the end of the third quarter, which would lead to a better WWE Network subscriber outlook when they issue the Second Quarter Earnings report later this summer. It was noted in the First Quarter Earnings report that they expected subscriptions to drop by around 300,000 due to WrestleMania 35 taking place in the quarter, and some subscribers who came for the event leaving after it was over.

- Today marks 6 years since The Wyatt Family debuted on the July 8, 2013 WWE RAW episode. The debut saw Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper beat down Kane in the ring. As seen below, Wyatt made a Happy Anniversary tweet today and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rowan responded with a toast. Also below is video from the debut: