- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura pick up a fairly easy non-title win over WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Nakamura about the win. She asked what brought out the aggressive side of Nakamura that we saw.

"I always had that, just people forgot it. I think Finn remembered who Shinsuke Nakamura is," Nakamura said.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy. This same dark match happened on May 28 in Tulsa, June 25 in Portland, and July 3 in San Antonio.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Ramblin' Rabbit hiding in the background of a buffer segment with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, as seen below. This looks to be the only hidden puppet from Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse on this week's SmackDown.