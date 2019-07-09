- Above and below are more commercial break segments from last night's WWE RAW in Newark, NJ. In the video above, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre ripped the people of The Garden State and below is video of Elias previewing WWE Extreme Rules with a song.

- WWE has announced a sitdown interview with Humberto Carrillo for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. They also announced that Jack Gallagher will be in action, but there's no word on his opponent. As noted earlier today, Ariya Daivari vs. Oney Lorcan in an Anything Goes Match will also take place tonight. WWE announced the following on tonight's show:

Anything goes between Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari The last time Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari faced off in singles competition two weeks ago, the match ended in a disqualification victory for Lorcan after The Persian Lion snapped and attacked his opponent with a chair. At the bout's conclusion, Daivari continued to unload on his nemesis even after officials tried to stop the assault. Last week, the two Superstars were on opposing sides of a Six-Man Tag Team Match that ended in an all-out brawl, allowing both competitors to pulverize one another as WWE 205 Live wrapped up. Tonight Lorcan and Daivari have another opportunity to battle, this time in an Anything Goes Match. The WWE Universe is undoubtedly in for a hard-hitting battle between two Superstars who have no love lost for each other. Plus, Gentleman Jack Gallagher will be in action and Humberto Carrillo will be featured in an exclusive sit-down interview. Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

- There was just one Firefly Funhouse puppet sighting on last night's RAW as Huskus The Pig was spotted in the background of a buffer segment with WWE United States Champion Ricochet, as seen below. Bray Wyatt has been backstage for recent WWE TV tapings and WWE has not aired any new Funhouse segments in more than a month. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wyatt is scheduled to make his return to action "any day now" but there's no solid word on when he will be back, or who he will feud with.