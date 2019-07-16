As noted, Bray Wyatt finally returned to WWE RAW on this week's show from Long Island, NY, after months of the "Firefly Funhouse" segments airing. Wyatt attacked Finn Balor and hit him with Sister Abigail, right after Balor's loss to Samoa Joe.

Wyatt took to Twitter after the show and made two comments. The first said, "Worth the hurt, worth the healing"

Wyatt then wrote, "I'll forgive you, when it's done brother. The sickness is gone. We owe them. And Yowie Wowie is it gonna be a spectacle!!!"

Wyatt's partner JoJo Offerman, who has been away from her job as a WWE ring announcer due to giving birth to their first child together a few months back, also tweeted reactions to Wyatt's return.

"Chills!! [smiling face with heart eyes emoji]," she wrote. She added, "So proud [heart emoji]"

You can see the related tweets below along with video from the segment above: