- Above is a web exclusive clip from the upcoming "Straight Up Steve Austin" series on the USA Network, which premieres August 12 after RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer reads "fortune beers" in the clip, which also features footage of Austin riding ATVs with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins turns 29 years old today while Tucker of Heavy Machinery also turns 29, and WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson turns 44.

- As noted, Bray Wyatt and JoJo brought their newborn son Knash to Monday's RAW Reunion in Tampa, apparently his first time meeting the WWE crew. Braun Strowman posted the following photo with Wyatt, Knash and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, noting that he is Knash's godfather.

"Finally got to meet my god son last night. I'm so happy for you brother @thewindhamrotunda #HesSoTiny," Strowman wrote.