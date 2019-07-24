- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Miami.

- It looks like Bray Wyatt will be wrestling as "The Fiend" when he returns to the ring to face Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam on August 11. Below is part of WWE's official preview for the match and as you can see, WWE refers to this as the "first match" for The Fiend:

"Finn Bálor and Bray Wyatt are once again about to battle, but the Superstar Bálor will be facing isn't quite Bray Wyatt. Instead of the old-school Eater of Worlds or even the jolly, cardigan-wearing children's television show host, Bálor will be squaring up against the horrifying, masked alter ego Wyatt calls "The Fiend." One week after The Fiend seemingly broke loose from the Firefly Fun House and attacked the former Intercontinental Champion, Bálor asked for time to speak out on SmackDown LIVE. Bálor said he has stared fear in the eyes before, and would do so again, as he was challenging "The Fiend" to a match at SummerSlam. In response, a cheery Wyatt, along with Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit, responded from the Firefly Fun House. Clad in a red sweater, the former WWE Champion spoke in a friendly tone and insisted that, while he and his puppet pals are big fans of Finn's, The Fiend isn't and accepts his challenge for SummerSlam. As a final word of advice, or perhaps a warning to The Extraordinary Man, Wyatt said that The Fiend is no man, but an abomination, and he remembers. In three weeks, we'll see what reward Finn Bálor's bravery holds, if any, when he goes one-on-one with the abomination in The Fiend's first match."

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Oney Lorcan pick up a singles win over a local enhancement talent, billed as Tony Isner. Isner was played by Tony Ice, who works for the WXW promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Afa. Below are a few shots from the match: