WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and commented on the incident at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where he was attacked by a fan named Zachary Madsen while doing the induction speech for The Hart Foundation.

"I came to the Hall of Fame with a real purpose to honor my friend and speak on his behalf about our accomplishments together, and I was not going to let someone ruin that moment," Hart said. "As soon as that disruption happened, my immediate focus was on finishing my speech and saying what I had to say. I'm glad that did not ruin the moment for Jim."

The Hitman continued talking about The Anvil and said they had a magical relationship.

"I loved Jim," Bret said. "He was a team guy, and he liked the different styles that we had, with him being more of a power guy and me as the technical guy. We had a magical relationship, together for six years straight. I laughed so hard every day with Jim. When I look back on my career, I have to thank Jim for all the happy days we had."

In an update on Madsen, he was scheduled to be in a Kings County Criminal Courtroom in Brooklyn on Tuesday but the case has been postponed for a fifth time. The new court date is Monday, September 9.

Madsen was charged with two counts of third degree assault and trespassing for the WWE Hall of Fame incident. Madsen hit the ring during the speech by Natalya and Bret, but was quickly taken by wrestlers and security. The third degree assault charges are misdemeanors. Madsen is facing up to 1 year in jail for each account.