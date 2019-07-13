Yesterday, Impact World Champion Brian Cage and Impact Backstage Interviewer Melissa Santos were married in Pomona, California. The two got engaged back in December when Cage proposed to Santos at a Bar Wrestling event, which you can see in the video above.

Wrestlers who were also at yesterday's ceremony included Scarlett Bordeaux, Tessa Blanchard, Joey Ryan, Keira Hogan, Johnny Impact, Taya Valkyrie, Sami Callihan, Nevaeh, Jessica Havoc, Jake Crist, Killer Kross, Su Yung, Rich Swann and Daga.

Wrestling Inc. sends our congrats to the happy couple!