WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for the August 5 RAW episode from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This will be the SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW, just days before Lesnar defends his title against Seth Rollins at the pay-per-view in Toronto.

Lesnar is now scheduled to appear on RAW for the final two shows leading up to SummerSlam. As noted earlier, the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas has also announced Lesnar for Monday's RAW.

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto has not announced Lesnar for the post-SummerSlam RAW on August 12, but we will keep you updated on if he's added to that show.

We noted before that Lesnar was advertised for this week's RAW Reunion special, but he never appeared. The Amalie Arena in Tampa announced Lesnar last Thursday, but it looks like he wasn't in the building. There's no word yet on why he didn't appear this week.