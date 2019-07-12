- Above is the latest WWE Playlist episode, featuring the most intense matches from WWE Extreme Rules events.

- Brock Lesnar turns 42 years old today while RAW Superstar Sami Zayn turns 35 and former WWE Tag Team Champion "Hurricane" Shane Helms turns 45.

- WWE posted this video looking at the history between Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view will feature Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with the title on the line.