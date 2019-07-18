The Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL has announced WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for next Monday's WWE RAW Reunion special.

The arena has also made the first announcement on WWE Hall of Famers DX appearing as a group. They noted that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and "Road Dogg" BG James will be appearing together as a group.

The Amalie Arena is advertising a triple main event, which likely will be dark main events, if they happen. However, only two matches are listed - Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon, which is billed as a Special Attraction Match.

There had been speculation on Sasha Banks returning on this RAW but that was based off a dated listing. The updated listing does not have Banks, but the following names are advertised to appear - Braun Strowman, Natalya, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, The Usos, The Viking Raiders, Cesaro, Titus O'Neil, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

In other news for the RAW Reunion, WWE has also announced that Melina will be appearing.

Below is the updated listing of WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and former Superstars for next Monday's big RAW:

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather