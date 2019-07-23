- WWE has released the new "Ignite the Fire" promo with Seth Rollins, seen above.

"I've loved WWE for as long as I can remember, and I've never cared about being anything other than a WWE Superstar. It's all I've ever wanted. If I can, you can too. Ignite the fire within you," Rollins said.

- There's no word yet on why WWE Universal Brock Lesnar did not appear for last night's RAW Reunion special, but it looks like he was not backstage. WWE never advertised Lesnar for the show, but the Amalie Arena in Tampa did announce that he would be appearing last Thursday morning.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin took to Twitter today to thank everyone for last night's RAW Reunion show.

"Thanks to everyone for last night at @WWE Raw. I had a blast. It truly was a #familyreunion. From the boys/girls to the Tampa crowd and to the world," Austin tweeted.

You can see his full tweet below: