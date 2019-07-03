- WWE posted this video of Buddy Murphy addressing the crowd during a commercial break at last night's WWE SmackDown from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Murphy still has not wrestled a blue brand TV match since coming over from the WWE 205 Live roster in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Buddy Murphy. But you might not know who I am, but you will because for over a year I destroyed and dominated the entire cruiserweight division and I plan on doing the same on SmackDown Live. But let's get one thing straight - Buddy Murphy doesn't need SmackDown Live, SmackDown Live needs Buddy Murphy, just like 205 Live needed Buddy Murphy. But ladies and gentlemen, the best kept secret will be revealed and when it does, the whole world will know my name - Buddy Murphy," the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion said as fans responded with boos and the "What!?" treatment.

As noted, last night's pre-SmackDown dark match saw Murphy once again lose a dark match to Ali.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they think knocked on Aleister Black's door last week. As of this writing, 52% voted for Randy Orton while 18% went with Buddy Murphy, 17% for Cesaro, 9% for Braun Strowman and 4% for Kevin Owens. We noted before how this week's SmackDown featured Black challenging the mystery man to meet him at WWE Extreme Rules for a fight. There's no word yet on who will be the one to feud with Black, but he has been rumored for a feud with Cesaro, that would begin at Extreme Rules on July 14.

- It was noted on this week's WWE SmackDown that Apollo Crews' loss to Andrade was the first blue brand TV match for Crews, but that's not the case as he worked several SmackDown TV matches in 2017. This was Crews' first SmackDown match since coming over from RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. As seen below, Crews tweeted Andrade for a rematch after the show, a request that was co-signed by WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Billie Kay. Andrade asked Zelina Vega what she thought of the rematch idea, and she shot it down.

Vega responded, "Uhm no, he can't just demand things. Plus, I'm sick of him making love eyes at me. @AndradeCienWWE and I's time is very valuable."

You can see the related tweets below: