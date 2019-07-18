This past Monday night, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited in-ring return on Monday Night Raw. Appearing as the Fiend, Wyatt attacked Finn Balor. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on what needs to be done to keep this character going.

"The key to this working and having longevity is Bray Wyatt and the willingness to protect this character," Bully Ray said. "The same way the Undertaker protected the Undertaker, you have to. This is a special character that cannot be overexposed, it cannot be allowed to get burnt out."

Wyatt has had his ups and downs creatively during his WWE run. Bully harkened to one of the most successful pro wrestlers of all time on how this character can stay fresh.

"If you pick your spots with Bray Wyatt, just like they did Monday night, you will have something special," Bully stated. "If I'm Bray Wyatt, I'm looking at a couple of the hurdles the Undertaker had to get over with that character, that is very similar to the fiend character, right now. I want to keep myself fresh, nothing can be prostituted, nothing can be given away, nothing should be done with the fiend that is a throwaway and doesn't even matter, everything has to mean something."

"If you take a look at the fiend, it's really kind of a gimmicky gimmick. This is like Doink was taken to the millionth level. You don't want it to get stale, how do you not make it stale? You make it special. You don't do it every single week, you find the right people at the right time, and the right time is when you normally expect it to happen the least."

Bully concluded that it all falls on Wyatt to control what happens to this special character.

"Bray is the key," Bully reiterated. "He is the one to make sure, he has got to say no. if they say, 'Hey Bray you're going to go out there and do this,' if he doesn't feel one-hundred percent right, he has to say no and he has to stick to his guns. It's hard, but he knows what is going to get this character over. Nine times out of ten, the wrestler knows what is going to get their character over better than creative does."

