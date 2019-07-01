The quote 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend' can be applied anywhere, including pro wrestling. When WWE announced last week that they hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown, that is what they did according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on SiriusXM Busted Open Radio.

"The two biggest thorns in Vince McMahon's side, are now sitting by his side, go figure," Bully Ray mused. "On the battlefield, a general, or a real warrior will always have respect for the opposition's general. Because they know that the general understands what it takes to run a company."

Respect is key in regard to these roles. It was not shocking to Bully that Vince hired them based on the respect he has for them and their past accomplishments.

"Vince has respect for Paul," Bully said. "Trust me, there has been a no bigger thorn in Vince McMahon's side than Paul. Vince and Paul constantly bickered in the past. But Paul always stood up for what he believed in, I'm not just talking about ECW, Paul is very passionate and adamant about his stories and ideas. He will go toe to toe with Vince. Now, here is Eric Bischoff another major thorn in Vince's side over the years, but Vince respected Eric."

With AEW providing competition to WWE, it was time for a major shakeup. Vince went to battle against Heyman and Bischoff, so Bully figures that it makes sense for them to join forces now.

"Vince has shown over the years he can work with guys that understand what he is trying to do. He probably sees the first hint of competition over the horizon, he is going to do what a good general, or good owner does, you are going put the best people in place to handle the competition. And, who better to handle the competition than the two guys that gave him the most competition?"

