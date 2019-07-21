Yesterday, Carmella celebrated her third year on the main roster when she was originally drafted to SmackDown as the last pick in the 2016 WWE Draft.

Since that time, she's won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, Money in the Bank (2017), WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal (2019), and season two of the Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth. Carmella successful cashed in her MITB opportunity to defeat Charlotte on an episode of SmackDown in April of last year and held the title for 130 days.

Along with showing photos of her achievements, Carmella had this to say about the past three years.

"Three years ago today I was the very last person drafted to #SDLive. I went from Ms. Irrelevant to Ms. MITB. I'd much rather be underestimated than overhyped. It's been an incredible three years and I've even exceeded my own expectations. Never let your circumstances hinder your goals. Take every opportunity you're given and blow it out of the water. You can create your own success with the very little you are given. I had to knock the damn door down and show them what I'm made of. Oh, and keep underestimating me, I've had a blast proving y'all wrong for the last three years. MELLA IS MONEY."