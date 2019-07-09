WWE has announced Nikki Cross vs. Carmella for tonight's SmackDown episode from Manchester, NH, the Extreme Rules go-home show.
This will be a rematch from last week's RAW, which Cross won.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight's SmackDown:
* Aleister Black's Extreme Rules opponent will be announced
* Tag Team Summit with The New Day, Heavy Machinery and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match
* Carmella vs. Nikki Cross
