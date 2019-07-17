- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Worcester, MA.

- The following matches have been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network:

* WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Trent Seven

* Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams

* NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, Jazzy Gabert

- WWE RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander is celebrating 10 years in pro wrestling today. He signed with WWE in 2016 after working the Cruiserweight Classic. Alexander took to Instagram to mark the milestone, and give a special shout-out to his wife, Aerial Monroe.

He wrote, "Today I celebrate 10 years as a professional wrestler. I'm thankful every fan who has watched me perform in National Guard Armorys, Wal-Mart parking lots and SOLD OUT arenas. Wrestling has brought me so much joy! Without professional wrestling I would have never met so many of my friends and loved ones. Especially you @aerial_monroe"

You can see Cedric's full post below: