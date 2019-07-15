- This week's WWE RAW saw Cedric Alexander pick up a big singles win over Drew McIntyre. Above is video from the match and below is post-match video of Alexander talking to Cathy Kelley backstage.

"I will admit the roll-up shocked me," Cedric said of how he got the win. "I didn't think it was gonna catch him, but I knew for a fact that if I weathered the storm, I was going to be able to beat Drew, and I did that tonight. For three months I was sitting around in the back. I was drafted to RAW three months ago, doing nothing. I saw the opportunity last week and I took it. Tonight was the second step in making my way that much closer to being at the top of the mountain and this roster, for Monday Night RAW."

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Long Island for this week's WWE Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

* EC3 and Eric Young vs. No Way Jose and Titus O'Neil

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- The ESPN "My Wish" segment with Stephanie McMahon will air during Tuesday morning's SportsCenter episode on ESPN. Stephanie took to Twitter tonight and tweeted about her Make-A-Wish meeting in the UK with Wish Kid Rhianna.

She wrote, "Tune in to @espn's #MyWish series on @SportsCenter tomorrow morning & come along as I meet Rhianna from @MakeAWishUK! This special little girl had some big ideas!"

You can see Stephanie's full tweet below: